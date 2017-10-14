A crowd gathers at the shoreline, with a lifeless body on the beach, after a cargo plane crashed Saturday into the Atlantic Ocean shortly after taking off from Ivory Coast's international airport in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Saturday Oct. 14, 2017. The plane is believed to be carrying French military cargo, ande report seeing four dead among the wreckage, while a spokesman for French military forces in Ivory Coast said at least six people were injured.
A crowd gathers at the shoreline, with a lifeless body on the beach, after a cargo plane crashed Saturday into the Atlantic Ocean shortly after taking off from Ivory Coast's international airport in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Saturday Oct. 14, 2017. The plane is believed to be carrying French military cargo, ande report seeing four dead among the wreckage, while a spokesman for French military forces in Ivory Coast said at least six people were injured. Ange Koutaye Ismael via AP)
A crowd gathers at the shoreline, with a lifeless body on the beach, after a cargo plane crashed Saturday into the Atlantic Ocean shortly after taking off from Ivory Coast's international airport in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Saturday Oct. 14, 2017. The plane is believed to be carrying French military cargo, ande report seeing four dead among the wreckage, while a spokesman for French military forces in Ivory Coast said at least six people were injured. Ange Koutaye Ismael via AP)

National

The Latest: 4 Moldovans dead in plane crash off Ivory Coast

The Associated Press

October 14, 2017 8:25 AM

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast

The Latest on Ivory Coast plane crash (all times local):

12:25 p.m.

A military official in Ivory Coast says four people are dead after a cargo plane crashed in the sea near the airport in Abidjan.

Lt. Issa Sakho, commander of the military fire brigade, says four Moldovans were killed. Two Moldovans and four French citizens are injured.

Sakho says 10 people were aboard the plane that had been arriving from the capital of neighboring Burkina Faso. He says the plane did not cause any damage on the ground upon crashing.

A French spokesman says the plane was carrying French military cargo.

___

11:35 a.m.

The spokesman for French forces in Ivory Coast says at least six people were injured when a cargo plane crashed into the sea after taking off from the international airport in Abidjan.

The spokesman says he does not yet have information on the number of dead or number of passengers. Lt. Villain did not give his full name, citing French protocol.

He says the plane was carrying French military cargo. He says the injured have been transported to Abidjan's Port-Bouet camp for treatment.

Witnesses say they saw at least four bodies, but officials have not confirmed it.

___

10:55 a.m.

Witnesses say a cargo plane has crashed into the Atlantic Ocean just after taking off from Ivory Coast's international airport in Abidjan.

The witnesses said they saw at least four bodies, but officials couldn't yet confirm it.

Hundreds of onlookers gathered at the beach Saturday as rescue workers ran to the scene.

Security guards on site said the plane was carrying material for the French army. It was unclear how many people were inside the plane.

The plane wreckage, broken into pieces, was scattered in the shallow waters.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Harvey the Hurricane Hawk getting care for injury after taxi cab rescue

    Harvey the Hurricane Hawk was rescued on Saturday, Aug. 26 by a taxi cab driver and is now being cared for by TWRC Wildlife Center’s Rehabilitation Coordinator. He is being treated for an injury that prevents him from flying. The center is asking for donations to care for Harvey and other animals after the storm at http://www.twrcwildlifecenter.org/donate/

Harvey the Hurricane Hawk getting care for injury after taxi cab rescue

Harvey the Hurricane Hawk getting care for injury after taxi cab rescue 0:53

Harvey the Hurricane Hawk getting care for injury after taxi cab rescue
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

View More Video