Pizza Hut was hacked, company says

Pizza Hut announced Saturday that the personal information of some its customers may have been compromised. Some of those customers are angry that it took almost two weeks for the fast food chain to notify them.
Hey @pizzahut, thanks for telling me you got hacked 2 weeks after you lost my cc number. And a week after someone started using it.#timely— peterpeterspiceeat (@PeterYoachim) October 14, 2017
According to a press release from the pizza chain, those who placed an order on its website or mobile app between the morning of Oct. 1 to midday Oct. 2 might have had their information exposed.
The “temporary security intrusion” lasted for about 28 hours, the release said, and it’s believed that names, billing ZIP codes, delivery addresses, email addresses and payment card information — meaning account number, expiration date and CVV number — were compromised.
so @pizzahut sent an email today about a breach that occurred 2 weeks ago. their delay resulted in my bank acct being drained thx to fraud.— ᴄᴏᴜʀᴛɴᴇʏ. (@runawaywithit) October 14, 2017
@pizzahut great security there & thanks for the delay in notifying us after thieves already charged our accts. Keep up the excellent work— Michael Richardson (@marichardsonjr) October 14, 2017
“The security intrusion at issue impacted a small percentage of our customers and we estimate that less than one percent of the visits to our website over the course of the relevant week were affected,” read a press release that seemed to be sent only to those impacted. “That said, we regret to say that we believe your information is among that impacted group.”
A call center operator told McClatchy that about 60,000 people across the U.S. were affected.
The press release said Pizza Hut is talking to cybersecurity experts outside of the company to look into the apparent hack and to make sure it doesn’t happen again.
Affected customers are advised to look out for scams asking for personal information because of the hack, as Pizza Hut will not ask you for personal information like your social security number, they said.
They are also offering a free credit monitoring service for a year with Kroll Information Assurance, LLC. You have until Jan. 11 to register for the credit monitoring service, the press release said.
For more information, the press release said to call 1-833-210-8114 on Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. central time. The call center is also open Saturday during those hours.
A representative reached on that number confirmed the hack to McClatchy as did an operator at the call center (reached at 1-800-948-8488).
In 2012, Pizza Hut Australia had its website hacked, with the personal information of 240,000 customers compromised, according to ZDNet.
It was reported that the credit card information of those users in the 2012 attack were compromised, but Pizza Hut Australia denied those reports, saying it was just emails and other contact information.
