What this customer's accused of doing with the nacho cheese just isn't right, police say

They say the customer is always right.
However, in the case of a Florida woman who allegedly tossed hot nacho cheese at a 7-Eleven clerk, Melbourne police couldn’t disagree more.
It was around 1:50 a.m. Thursday when Stephanie L. Hicks, 31, walked into a 7-Eleven store in Melbourne to buy a sandwich and a cup of nacho cheese, the Palm Bay Daily reported. The cashier reportedly told Hicks not to open the cheese dispenser, but the hungry woman ignored her request.
Hicks reportedly proceeded to open it anyway and went up to pay for her items, only to be denied service by the employee. That’s when police say Hicks launched the sandwich and hot nacho cheese across the counter at the clerk.
As the food traveled through the air, Hicks reportedly yelled: “The customer is always right.”
It wasn’t long before the clerk — bathed in yellow cheese — called police, according to reports. When deputies arrived, Hicks was arrested, booked into Brevard County Jail and charged with battery.
