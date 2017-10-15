National

Judge's ruling in Menendez trial could alter legal landscape

Associated Press

October 15, 2017 1:12 PM

NEWARK, N.J.

A decision is looming in the trial of U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez that could alter the legal landscape for future corruption cases.

A judge could rule Monday on whether to dismiss part of the indictment against the New Jersey Democrat.

At issue is whether prosecutors can use what's called the "stream of benefits" theory to prove Menendez took bribes from a wealthy friend over several years in exchange for Menendez's influence with government officials.

Defense attorneys say a 2016 U.S. Supreme Court decision invalidated the theory. They have argued prosecutors haven't linked any alleged bribes to specific actions by Menendez.

Prosecutors say that's not necessarily required under the law, and that a dismissal would make it easier for public officials to escape prosecution for bribery.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Harvey the Hurricane Hawk getting care for injury after taxi cab rescue

    Harvey the Hurricane Hawk was rescued on Saturday, Aug. 26 by a taxi cab driver and is now being cared for by TWRC Wildlife Center’s Rehabilitation Coordinator. He is being treated for an injury that prevents him from flying. The center is asking for donations to care for Harvey and other animals after the storm at http://www.twrcwildlifecenter.org/donate/

Harvey the Hurricane Hawk getting care for injury after taxi cab rescue

Harvey the Hurricane Hawk getting care for injury after taxi cab rescue 0:53

Harvey the Hurricane Hawk getting care for injury after taxi cab rescue
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

View More Video