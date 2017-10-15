National

Jury to resume deliberations in NYC bombing that hurt 30

The Associated Press

October 15, 2017 10:58 PM

NEW YORK

A jury that says it is near consensus will resume deliberating the fate of a man charged with planting bombs including one that detonated and injured 30 people in New York City last year.

The Manhattan federal jury will get back to work Monday morning in the trial of 29-year-old Ahmad Khan Rahimi, of Elizabeth, New Jersey.

The Afghanistan-born Rahimi is accused of planting a bomb in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood that went off, injuring 30 people. He's also accused of detonating a bomb along a charity race in Seaside Park, New Jersey, that didn't injure anyone.

Rahimi has pleaded not guilty and has been held without bail since his arrest following the September 2016 attacks.

Prosecutors say Rahimi was inspired by the Islamic State group and al-Qaida to plan the bombings.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Harvey the Hurricane Hawk getting care for injury after taxi cab rescue

    Harvey the Hurricane Hawk was rescued on Saturday, Aug. 26 by a taxi cab driver and is now being cared for by TWRC Wildlife Center’s Rehabilitation Coordinator. He is being treated for an injury that prevents him from flying. The center is asking for donations to care for Harvey and other animals after the storm at http://www.twrcwildlifecenter.org/donate/

Harvey the Hurricane Hawk getting care for injury after taxi cab rescue

Harvey the Hurricane Hawk getting care for injury after taxi cab rescue 0:53

Harvey the Hurricane Hawk getting care for injury after taxi cab rescue
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

View More Video