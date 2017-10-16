Bergdahl expected to plead guilty in desertion case Monday

FILE- In this Sept. 27, 2017, file photo, Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl leaves a motions hearing during a lunch break in Fort Bragg, N.C. Bergdahl is expected to plead guilty on Monday, Oct. 16, to charges that he endangered comrades by walking away from a remote post in Afghanistan in 2009. The U.S. Army said Bergdahl asked to enter his plea before the military judge at Fort Bragg. The Fayetteville Observer via AP, File Andrew Craft