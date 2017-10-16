Man stole $1.2 million worth of fajitas, police say. The case is all wrapped up.

Do they serve fajitas in prison?
Police say a Texas man stole more than $1 million worth of fajitas over the last nine years, the Associated Press reported.
Gilberto Escaramilla, of Brownsville, Texas, was an employee of the South Texas Juvenile Justice Department when he took a day off from work. While he was off, a food vendor called the kitchen and said 800 pounds of fajitas were ready for delivery, the Brownsville Herald reported.
The only problem? The department didn’t make fajitas. And the delivery driver said he had been delivering fajitas to the department for nearly a decade.
The next day, Escaramilla was confronted about the call and admitted to stealing the fajitas and then selling them himself.
He was fired in August, then arrested and booked into jail, where he bonded out, according to the Brownsville Herald. But that wasn’t the end of it.
The original cost of the theft was estimated to be between $2,500 and $30,000, but when the District Attorney’s office kept investigating, they alleged that the true cost of all the orders was $1,251,578 worth of fajitas, the Brownsville Herald reported. He was re-arrested and now faces a much more serious felony theft charge.
“If it wasn’t so serious, you’d think it was a Saturday Night Live skit. But this is the real thing,” District Attorney Luis V. Saenz told the Brownsville Herald. “What do you tell the taxpayers?”
Still, though Escaramilla faces a felony theft charge, some people on social media said they were sympathetic to his affinity for the sizzling snack.
I think we have finally found a bipartisan issue - Fajita theft is just wrong.https://t.co/VzU82HrmVT— StrawMan! (@Bert_Huggins) October 16, 2017
Fajita theft is my new favorite crime— James Ball (@JamesBall7) October 16, 2017
I would steal and also eat $1.2 million in fajitas right this second https://t.co/eIJSrcdPll— DAMNED Lu-SCARE-ro (@danluceroshow) October 16, 2017
How does one steal $1.2 million worth of fajitas? Asking for a friend https://t.co/oDaSSXKelH— Natty Reb (@thenattyreb) October 16, 2017
Who hasn't try to steal that many fajitas tbh— Replicant (@Substandardfan) October 15, 2017
