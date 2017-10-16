She survived the Las Vegas shooting. But then came the California wildfires.

More Videos 0:40 Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven Pause 1:45 Fort Mill school theater group headed to Charlotte 2:56 It's getting closer: Barrels arrive at Fort Mill's Amor Artis Brewing 1:53 Ex-boyfriend denied bond in stabbing death of Rock Hill mom 2:33 Highlights: Rock Hill rides run game past Fort Mill 1:55 Are you as smart as a teenager? 5:41 Gettys: topics of concern are continuing growth, infrastructure 6:10 City Council candidates: Rock Hill needs more housing, lower utility rates 5:42 Roddey: topics of concern are business, utility bills, unemployment 5:41 Christopher: topics of concern are jobs and infrastructure Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Petaluma Firefighters Local 1415 posted raw video as Petaluma Fire Department Engine 9384 rolls into Coffey Park in Santa Rosa when the devastating fire first moved into the neighborhood last week. This engine company was eventually pushed out and overrun by the blaze. Petaluma Fire Engine 9384 along with Santa Rosa Fire and Windsor Fire departments, however, were successfully able to protect and save over 20 homes on Banyan Street, San Miguel and the Holley Park area.

