Indonesian couple take refuge in candidate's church

Arthur Jemmy walks through a hallway at The Reformed Church of Highland Park, where he and his wife are taking sanctuary to avoid deportation, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, in Highland Park, N.J. The church, who is led by pastor Seth Kaper-Dale, a Green Party candidate in the New Jersey gubernatorial election, has a history of hosting immigrants in danger of deportation. The candidate's platform includes declaring New Jersey a sanctuary state. Julio Cortez AP Photo