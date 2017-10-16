FILE- In this Dec. 16, 2014 file photo, public defender Alexander Silvert, left, speaks to reporters in Honolulu after federal prosecutors dismissed charges against his client Gerard Puana, who was accused of stealing the Honolulu police chief's mailbox. A Honolulu Police Department officer and retired major arrested by the FBI over the weekend were expected to appear in federal court Monday, Oct. 16, 2017. The arrests are part of a federal corruption investigation into the department that stemmed from Puana's case.
The Latest: Unpaid leave for officer charged in mailbox case

The Associated Press

October 16, 2017 10:33 PM

HONOLULU

The Latest on arrests of current and former Honolulu police officers (all times local):

4:15 p.m.

The acting chief of the Honolulu Police Department says an officer arrested in a case involving a stolen mailbox is without police powers.

Acting Chief Cary Okimoto said Monday the officer has had his police powers removed and will be placed on unpaid leave.

Officer Mihn Hung "Bobby" Nguyen and retired major Gordon Shiraishi were arrested Sunday. Their arrests stem from allegations of police misconduct in a case involving the former chief's mailbox.

Federal prosecutors say Nguyen and Shiraishi participated in framing a man who was arrested and prosecuted for the mailbox theft.

That man is Gerard Puana, the uncle of the wife of former chief Louis Kealoha.

Charges have been dismissed against Puana. His federal public defender, Alexander Silvert, says the Kealohas framed Puana to discredit him in a family financial dispute.

Silvert took allegations of police misconduct to the FBI, prompting an investigation.

___

3:20 p.m.

A Honolulu police officer and a retired major have been released on $50,000 bond each after they were arrested in an investigation into a peculiar case involving a mailbox the department's former chief says was stolen from his home.

Officer Minh Hung "Bobby" Nguyen is charged with conspiracy, and retired major Gordon Shiraishi is charged with obstruction.

Federal prosecutors say Nguyen and Shiraishi participated in framing a man who was arrested and prosecuted for the mailbox theft.

That man is Gerard Puana, the uncle of the wife of former chief Louis Kealoha.

Charges have been dismissed against Puana. His federal public defender, Alexander Silvert, says the Kealohas framed Puana to discredit him in a family financial dispute.

Silvert took allegations of police misconduct to the FBI, prompting an investigation.

___

1 p.m.

Court documents say a retired Honolulu police major lied about an investigation into a mailbox the former department chief said was stolen from his home by his wife's uncle.

A criminal complaint filed in federal court Monday accuses retired major Gordon Shiraishi of obstruction of an official proceeding.

FBI agents arrested Shiraishi and Officer Mihn-Hung "Bobby" Nguyen Sunday. Court documents say Nguyen conspired with others to alter evidence and provide false information in the mailbox case.

Their attorneys didn't immediately return calls seeking comment.

Former chief Louis Kealoha and his wife, Katherine Kealoha, accused her uncle of stealing their mailbox. Gerard Puana went to trial for the theft in 2014. The case abruptly ended in a mistrial and charges against Puana were dismissed.

His federal public defender took allegations of police misconduct to the FBI, prompting an investigation.

Kealoha agreed to retire as chief after receiving notice he was a focus of the investigation.

__

10:30 a.m.

A Honolulu Police Department officer and retired major arrested by the FBI over the weekend are expected to appear in federal court on Monday.

The arrests Sunday of Officer Minh-Hung "Bobby" Nguyen and retired major Gordon Shiraishi are part of a federal corruption investigation that stemmed from the peculiar case of a mailbox former chief Louis Kealoha said was stolen from his home by his wife's uncle.

Gerard Puana went to trial for the theft in 2014. The case abruptly ended in a mistrial, and charges against Puana were dismissed.

Puana's federal public defender, Alexander Silvert, then took police corruption allegations to the FBI, prompting an investigation. Silvert says the mailbox case uncovered department-wide misconduct.

Kealoha agreed to retire after receiving notice from the FBI that he's a target of an investigation.

