She broke a world record for running a marathon - in high heels.

Running a marathon is hard. It takes months of training, a strict eye on your diet and an ironclad mindset to conquer the grueling 26.2-mile race.
Now imagine doing it in high heels.
That’s what Irene Sewell, a recruiter at a physical therapy office in Chattanooga, Tenn., decided to do more than a year ago.
A retired ballroom dancer, Sewell told NewsChannel9 in Chattanooga that she started running to regain a sense of competition and community.
Sewell competed in half-marathons, 5K races and half-Ironman competitions, she told the channel. She was reading a running magazine when she heard about a London woman’s attempt to beat the world record for world’s fastest marathon runner in high heels. Her name was Natalie Eckert.
“She ultimately didn't get the record so I was just reading about her and I thought man! With my dancing background and now running background it's kind of the best of both worlds,” she told NewsChannel9.
Guinness sent her a book which said heel must be 2.75 inches high and 1.5 centimeters wide, and that she must complete the marathon within 7.5 hours, she told KLEW.
It’s a tough record to beat, because heels have no shock absorption and can lead to some serious damage to the toes and knees when running, Dr. Lee Cohen, a sports podiatrist, told Women’s Running.
That hasn’t stopped people from trying, though, including one German woman named Julia Plecher who tried to conquer the 100 meter sprint in high heels in 2013.
Sewell thought she could do it, so she began training, alternating between shiny black heels and normal running shoes. The heels would rub against her feet and cause blisters, so she learned where to wrap her feet in athletic tape to keep from getting hurt.
“It's all a learning process — good thing I have a whole year to prepare!,” she wrote on her Instagram in October 2016.
She kept running and training, eventually competing in a few other races while wearing the heels in preparation for the big event.
She chose to run the 7 Bridges Marathon in Chattanooga as her attempt at setting the world record, and on that morning of October 15, she kicked off with a crowd of supporters, including two pacers who ran the race with her.
She was also accompanied by cheering spectators and a fleet of Chattanooga Police, who offered motivation by flashing their lights behind her as time ticked away.
The cutoff time to set the record was 7.5 hours, and she nearly missed it. But at 7 hours and 28 minutes, she crossed the finish line, exhausted and triumphant, Nooga.com reported.
“Well world, I DID IT. I'm still in shock, but it really happened,” she wrote on Instagram when she finished the race. “I ran a marathon today in high heels and set a Guinness World Record and got it with two minutes to spare!”
Well world, I DID IT. I'm still in shock, but it really happened. I ran a marathon today in high heels and set a Guinness World Record and got it with two minutes to spare! HUGE thank you to my pacers/bag and shoe carriers Zach Cowart and Susanna Kirby for sticking out the whole thing with me, you two are saints. Thanks to Tommy Norton for rushing to bring more GoPros, Brittany Schield for bringing a memory card, then running with me, I could NOT have run as "fast" as I did without you. Thanks Chattanooga Police Department for staying on my butt with your lights and making me run the Dam literally as fast as I could because time was running out. Thanks to the weather for cooperating and giving us shade even though I still got sunburnt Thank you to all my friends for showing up and cheered me in!! Thank you to everyone else who texted, called waved to me on the course (sorry for the traffic jam we caused) and cheered from afar. Jay Nevans you put on an AWESOME race, as always and I love the medal. What a day for the books.. get it? ♀️#marathon #26point2 #guinnessworldrecordholder #guinnessworldrecordfamily
She was bombarded with congratulations on Facebook, but said she couldn’t have done it without the help of her friends who ran alongside her.
“They pushed me, made me run when I didn’t want to, kept me from quitting around the 20th mile when I didn’t think I could make the cutoff time, dealt with my ugly crying and got me to the finish line flawlessly,” she told Nooga.com “The journey was a crazy experience and just shows that your mind is stronger than your body. I did the race to push myself physically and see if I could tackle this insane task.”
If her medal and new shiny world record are any indication, it appears she has.
