Democrats drag bridge scandal into race to succeed Christie

FILE- In this Oct. 10, 2017, file photo, Democratic nominee Phil Murphy, left, listens as Republican nominee Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno, right, answers a question during a gubernatorial debate at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark, N.J. Democrats dragged the George Washington Bridge lane closures scandal into the campaign on Tuesday, Oct. 17, with the mayor whose streets were deliberately gridlocked in 2013 taking aim at the administration. Fort Lee Mayor Mark Sokolich joined fellow Democrats Rep. Bill Pascrell, state Sen. Loretta Weinberg and Hoboken Mayor Dawn Zimmer on Tuesday to attack Guadagno, who was not implicated in the Bridgegate scandal and didn’t face any charges. Julio Cortez, Pool, File AP Photo