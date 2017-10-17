‘He repossessed it:’ Pastor orders the removal of a 5-year-old boy’s gravestone

More Videos 0:40 Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven Pause 1:53 Ex-boyfriend denied bond in stabbing death of Rock Hill mom 1:34 Repeat sex offender apologizes in court for Rock Hill Waffle House indecent exposure 1:38 Driver, 19, pleads guilty in York County wreck that left two dead, a third injured 1:07 Fort Mill emergency responders hold open house 1:59 Snoopy, Charlie Brown visit Rock Hill elementary students, bring school supplies 1:02 2 convicted in 1973 Chester murder seek justice, saying they were wrongly imprisoned 2:33 Highlights: Rock Hill rides run game past Fort Mill 0:36 Dave Lyle Blvd wreck in Rock Hill blocks traffic 5:41 Gettys: topics of concern are continuing growth, infrastructure Video Link copy Embed Code copy

NC boy's gravestone repossessed by minister after family didn't pay the full bill A 5-year-old Hickory boy who died of juvenile leukemia last year has had his grave marker repossessed in a financial tug-of-war between his parents and a monument company that made it. The boy, Jake Leatherman, made news last year when two dozen NASCAR personnel showed up at his November funeral, including Joey Logano, Matt DiBenedetto, and Ryan Ellis. Some of the attendees served as pallbearers, reported media outlets. The boy never got a chance to go to a NASCAR race, but was a devoted fan of the sport, and idolized legendary NASCAR driver Richard Petty. A 5-year-old Hickory boy who died of juvenile leukemia last year has had his grave marker repossessed in a financial tug-of-war between his parents and a monument company that made it. The boy, Jake Leatherman, made news last year when two dozen NASCAR personnel showed up at his November funeral, including Joey Logano, Matt DiBenedetto, and Ryan Ellis. Some of the attendees served as pallbearers, reported media outlets. The boy never got a chance to go to a NASCAR race, but was a devoted fan of the sport, and idolized legendary NASCAR driver Richard Petty. WBTV

