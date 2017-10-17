Volusia Sheriff’s Office
Volusia Sheriff’s Office

National

After 11-year-old hits a clown with selfie stick, police issue warning to creepy clowns

By Mandy Matney

mmatney@islandpacket.com

October 17, 2017 5:44 PM

Are creepy clowns back again?

The Volusia County, Fla. Sheriff's Department issued a warning Tuesday on Facebook to all “evil clowns and anyone considering creepy clown activity” after an 11-year-old told police he was chased by a clown who tried to grab him.

The boy told police that while he was riding his bicycle on Friday, a person dressed as a clown jumped out from behind a light pole and chased him, according to the Facebook post.

The boy told police that the clown attempted to grab him and “out of self defense,” the boy hit the clown multiple times with a selfie stick, the sheriff’s office said in the Facebook post. Police clarified that the clown never made physical contact with the boy, but the boy was fearful the clown would hurt him, which counted as self-defense.

Warning to evil clowns and anyone considering creepy clown activity: We will not be there to save you if your intended target defends himself or herself, and you may face other penalties as well,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

The boy said the clown was wearing a full costume with a rubber nose and “blue clown hair.” Deputies searched the scene and did not find anyone dressed as a clown.

The warning comes a year after last fall’s uptick in clown sightings and crimes across the Carolinas, Georgia and Florida. Police departments across the United States reported an increase in clown-related incidents and reports.

In Florida, it’s illegal to conceal one’s identity with a mask on private or public property – so technically dressing up as a clown is illegal.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven

    Seven people were injured when an explosion ripped through an oil rig in Lake Pontchartrain, Louisiana, on October 15. The New Orleans Advocate said cleaning chemicals being used on a platform caught fire. This video was posted to Facebook by Karl Hanson, who lives locally. He said he recorded it with the use of a telescope.

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven 0:40

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven
Harvey the Hurricane Hawk getting care for injury after taxi cab rescue 0:53

Harvey the Hurricane Hawk getting care for injury after taxi cab rescue
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

View More Video