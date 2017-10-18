This photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Anthony Shore. The convicted sex offender who became known as Houston's "Tourniquet Killer" because of the way he strangled his multiple victims is set for execution Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017. Shore faces lethal injection for the 1992 slaying of a 21-year-old woman who is one of four females, including a 9-year-old, Shore has confessed to killing.
National

Houston-area "Tourniquet Killer" set to die

Associated Press

October 18, 2017 1:06 AM

HUNTSVILLE, Texas

A man who became known as Houston's "Tourniquet Killer" because of his signature murder technique on four female victims is set for execution in Texas.

Anthony Allen Shore confessed to the four slayings after a tiny particle collected from under the fingernail of a 21-year-old murder victim was matched to his DNA.

His lethal injection Wednesday evening would be the seventh this year in Texas and the 21st nationally. That's one more than the total number carried out in the U.S. in 2016.

The 1992 slaying of Maria del Carmen Estrada, whose body was dumped in the drive-thru lane of a Houston Dairy Queen, went unsolved for more than a decade. He confessed to killing her and three others, including a 9-year-old and two teenagers. All his victims were Hispanic.

