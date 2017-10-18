Families of the fallen, and their presidents

This photo provided by the U.S. Army shows Staff Sgt. Mark De Alencar, who was killed Saturday, April 8, 2017, in combat in Afghanistan. It was less than 24 hours after Natasha De Alencar had seen her husband’s body returned from Afghanistan to Dover Air Force Base that she got a call from President Donald Trump offering his condolences. She doesn’t remember how long they spoke. It was a bit of a blur. US Army via AP)