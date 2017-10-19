National

Illinois man to be sentenced in internet-sting terror case

AP Legal Affairs Writer

October 19, 2017 1:10 AM

CHICAGO

A suburban Chicago man snared in a 2013 internet sting is being sentenced for seeking to join an al-Qaida-linked group fighting Bashar Assad's regime in Syria.

Federal prosecutors and defense lawyers are requesting different prison terms for Abdella Ahmad Tounisi (too-NEE'-see) at Thursday's hearing in Chicago. Prosecutors want the maximum 15 years for attempting to provide material support to terrorists. The defense wants seven.

The American-born Tounisi was 18 when agents arrested him after he left his Aurora, Illinois, home and went to Chicago's O'Hare International Airport in April 2013. He was bound for Turkey, then Syria to join Jabhat al-Nusrah.

He had visited a sham extremist website created by the FBI weeks earlier. It invited visitors to join their "lion brothers" under "the true banner of Islam."

Tounisi pleaded guilty in 2015.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven

    Seven people were injured when an explosion ripped through an oil rig in Lake Pontchartrain, Louisiana, on October 15. The New Orleans Advocate said cleaning chemicals being used on a platform caught fire. This video was posted to Facebook by Karl Hanson, who lives locally. He said he recorded it with the use of a telescope.

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven 0:40

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven
Harvey the Hurricane Hawk getting care for injury after taxi cab rescue 0:53

Harvey the Hurricane Hawk getting care for injury after taxi cab rescue
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

View More Video