In this March 5, 2009 file photo, singer Michael Jackson speaks at a press conference at the London O2 Arena. A children’s special featuring Jackson’s music will air on CBS on Oct. 27. Joel Ryan Associated Press

Michael Jackson’s Halloween kids’ special isn’t the only spooky rehash of his music

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@star-telegram.com

October 19, 2017 9:31 AM

Michael Jackson’s estate and CBS really want you to know that the upcoming “Michael Jackson’s Halloween” children’s special is cool.

How could it not be? It follows two millenials, Vincent and Victoria, along their accidental Halloween adventure. A monkey voiced by Brad Garrett tells the pair during the trailer, “Just follow the music.”

The special was announced in July, but its trailer first showed up online this week, amidst a flood of stories cataloging sexual assault allegations of another powerful man in the entertainment industry, former producer Harvey Weinstein. The New York Times broke the story with decades’ worth of complaints against Weinstein on Oct. 5. He was fired on Oct. 8.

Jackson was tried for molesting a young boy who lived with him at his Neverland ranch estate, but was acquitted of all 10 charges associated with the alleged abuse in 2005. Jackson died in 2009.

It makes the timing of the Halloween kids’ special that revolves around his music a little uncomfortable for some.

But the children’s special isn’t the only spooky rehash of Michael Jackson’s music this Halloween. Every year about this time, since its creation in 2014, the mom-zombie-inspired “Thriller” parody titled “Toddler” creeps back into our online consciousness as a yearly reminder of the horror of child-rearing.

