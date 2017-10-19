Ex-deputy who shot unarmed man released early from prison

FILE - In this May 31, 2016 file photo, Robert Bates, a former Oklahoma volunteer sheriff's deputy who said he mistook his handgun for his stun gun when he fatally shot an unarmed suspect in 2015, is escorted from the courtroom following his sentencing at the courthouse in Tulsa, Okla. Bates has been released from prison after serving less than half of his four-year sentence. Oklahoma Department of Corrections spokesman Matt Elliott said Bates will serve probation for the remainder of his sentence. Sue Ogrocki, File AP Photo