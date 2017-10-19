He had a 91-hour ‘unbearable’ erection. They laughed and didn't get him treatment, suit says

A man who says he suffered a 91-hour erection is suing after he accused jail employees of making fun of his painful condition and refusing to take him to a hospital for treatment.
Dustin Lance, arrested in 2016 for burglary and possession of dangerous substances, was in the Pittsburg County Jail in Oklahoma when he took a pill that allegedly gave him a four-day erection, according to KRMG.
But according to the Tulsa World, the lawsuit says Lance didn’t get much help from jail employees for the “unbearable” erection brought on by the pill.
According to the lawsuit, Lance said those working at the jail mocked him for the situation he was in, allegedly waiting four days before getting him medical treatment, the Tulsa World reported.
He took the pill on Dec. 15, when he was first booked in the jail, the lawsuit says, but personnel didn’t take him to a doctor until Dec. 19 for “intense and excruciating pain to his penis,” according to the McAlester News-Capital.
Fox23 reported the lawsuit says he was finally taken to McAlester Regional Hospital on the 19th, after Lance had already endured permanent damage because of the erection.
The suit alleges that a doctor at the hospital said Lance would have to go to a urologist in Tulsa immediately to receive treatment — but he was taken back to the jail instead, Fox23 wrote.
The 32-year-old filed a lawsuit because of the lack of treatment — and alleged permanent damage that followed — citing Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris, three county sheriff’s deputies, a nurse, the Pittsburg County Board of County Commissioners and 10 other individuals as defendants, according to the Tulsa World.
Morris told the McAlester News-Capital that two of the defendants are no longer working at the Pittsburg County Jail.
“If our inmates need medical care, we give it to them,” he added to the News-Capital.
Lance is seeking $5 million in damages, according to Fox23, saying that his civil rights were violated.
