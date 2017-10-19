An NFL player is giving away his pay for this season — and wants you to join in, too

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long says he isn’t going to make any money for playing through the 2017 NFL season.
That’s because Long, the second-overall pick in the 2008 NFL draft, has pledged to give away the entirety of his salary for the current season of football.
In a post on PledgeIt, Long wrote that he has already given away the first six weeks of pay from the NFL to fund a pair of scholarships for those in Charlottesville, Virginia, his hometown.
He’s taking the act of charity one step forward, donating his final 10 game checks to four different organizations that aim to expand educational opportunities for disadvantaged children, according to KGW.
Three of the organizations are based in cities he played in throughout his NFL career, with the fourth being a “general fund” that is not tied to a specific region.
“Now, I'm pledging my last 10 game checks to organizations supporting educational equity and opportunity in St. Louis, Boston and Philadelphia - the three cities that I've called home throughout my NFL career,” Long wrote. “I'm playing the entire 2017 NFL season without collecting income because I believe that education is the best gateway to a better tomorrow for EVERYONE in America.”
His donation should make an impact. Long, who signed a two-year, $4.5 million contract with the Eagles, makes a base salary of $1 million for this season, according to ESPN.
He’s calling the initiative “Pledge 10 for Tomorrow” — and wants you to help out by giving away some of your paycheck.
But he doesn’t need you to donate your entire salary; instead, just give whatever you can for the next 10 weeks.
You can give just a single donation of $10, he wrote, as anything helps.
“I'm encouraging fans, businesses and every person with a desire to join in my pursuit of equal education opportunities for all students to make their own pledge,” Long wrote. “My goal is that through this campaign my donation will be doubled by those inspired to join the effort — because together we can accomplish more.”
Wading into social issues is nothing new for Long.
Long got attention earlier this season when he put his arm around Eagles teammate Malcolm Jenkins after Jenkins raised his fist during the national anthem, according to NBC Sports.
“I’ve said that I’ll never kneel for an anthem because the flag means something different for everybody in this country, but I support my peers,” he said. “ … Malcolm is a leader and I’m here to show support as a white athlete.”
He also spoke out against the white nationalist rally that happened in his hometown of Charlottesville earlier this month, saying “I wish there was more categorical denial from some very important people in this country who have had the opportunity to strike it down but didn't,” The Denver Post reported.
Now he’s trying to help give every child in this country a quality education.
But Long says he’s no hero.
He’s just a guy trying to help out, anyway he can, he said.
"This isn't a hero thing," Long said to NBC Philadelphia. "It's nothing like that. It's honestly just that I want to put my money where my mouth is."
