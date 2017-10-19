Screen grab from Twitter
Screen grab from Twitter

National

She fired her daughter for bashing the police. But her coffee shop couldn’t be saved

The Associated Press

October 19, 2017 2:34 PM

LYNN, Mass.

The owner of a Massachusetts coffee shop says she’s closing her business because of the firestorm created when her daughter, the store’s manager, made anti-police comments on Facebook.

The owner of the year-old White Rose Coffeehouse in Lynn tells The Daily Item she is closing “so I can stop being harassed.”

Kato Mele tried to make amends after her daughter, Sophie, wrote on her personal Facebook page last weekend that the business would never host a “Coffee with a Cop” event. During the ensuing back-and-forth, she called police bullies and racists.

Mele fired her daughter and wrote police an apology, calling the remarks “distasteful, biased and hateful.” She invited officers to the shop Monday for coffee.

The police did not show, and the usual morning crowd never materialized, either.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven

    Seven people were injured when an explosion ripped through an oil rig in Lake Pontchartrain, Louisiana, on October 15. The New Orleans Advocate said cleaning chemicals being used on a platform caught fire. This video was posted to Facebook by Karl Hanson, who lives locally. He said he recorded it with the use of a telescope.

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven 0:40

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven
Harvey the Hurricane Hawk getting care for injury after taxi cab rescue 0:53

Harvey the Hurricane Hawk getting care for injury after taxi cab rescue
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

View More Video