Coach dismissed after allegedly commanding players to taunt

The Associated Press

October 20, 2017 2:37 AM

GRAY, Maine

A Maine high school varsity football coach has been dismissed after he allegedly instructed his players to taunt an opposing player for having two mothers as parents.

The parents, Lynn and Stephanie Eckersley-Ray, of Yarmouth, say Gray-New Gloucester coach Duane Greaton told his players to taunt their son every time he was tackled during a game last Friday by saying, "Who's your daddy?"

The Eckersley-Rays say parents and players told them about the taunting order before the game began, but no taunting was overheard during the game.

Superintendent Craig King said Thursday that Greaton no longer works for the district.

It's unclear if the coach resigned or was fired. Greaton did not return a phone call seeking comment.

