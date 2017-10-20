National

Sitter who fed Xanax to toddler who later died gets prison

The Associated Press

October 20, 2017 10:44 AM

ELYRIA, Ohio

An Ohio baby sitter who gave the anti-anxiety drug Xanax to a toddler before leaving to go shop and meet a friend at the movies has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for the child's death.

Thirty-two-year-old Summer Shalodi apologized Thursday in a Lorain County courtroom and admitted giving 17-month-old Nadia Gibbons the drug while baby-sitting in December 2015.

Shalodi pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter instead of murder in a plea deal.

A prosecutor said Shalodi found Nadia unresponsive when she finally returned home and, instead of immediately calling 911 for help, shook the toddler and immersed her in hot water in a failed attempt to revive her.

Emergency crews found Nadia cold to the touch. The Lorain County coroner ruled she died hours before help arrived.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven 0:40

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven
Harvey the Hurricane Hawk getting care for injury after taxi cab rescue 0:53

Harvey the Hurricane Hawk getting care for injury after taxi cab rescue
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

View More Video