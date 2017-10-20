Ohio State denies request for white nationalist speaker

FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2016, file photo, Richard Spencer, who leads a movement that mixes racism, white nationalism and populism, speaks at the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, Texas. A lawyer says he will file a lawsuit against Ohio State University after the school failed to respond to a request to rent space for an appearance by white nationalist Richard Spencer. Attorney Kyle Bristow said earlier this week that he wanted an “unequivocal and unconditional assertion” from Ohio State by 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20, 2017 that the school would allow Spencer to speak. David J. Phillip, File AP Photo