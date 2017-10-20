She gave the cop a ‘Sorry I Tried To Bite You’ cake. Not everyone accepted her apology

One moment, she had passed out in her friend’s car. The next, she woke up in a jail cell, according to KATC.
But it’s what happened in between that landed Celina Dally in the Lake Charles, La., jail, charged with public intoxication and battery of an officer, KATC reports: She had tried to bite a police officer while she was very, very drunk, she says.
The college student had been at a wine tasting event on Oct. 7 when she drank a few too many glasses, she says — and in her belligerent state, she assaulted an officer, she told KPLC. She later gave him a “Sorry I Tried To Bite You” cookie cake to make amends, and posted about it on Facebook.
It was a response to guilt that had been gnawing at her, Dally wrote on Facebook, according to the Palm Beach Post.
“I felt horrible, that’s all I could think about day in and day out, so I knew I had to do something about this,” Dally wrote, according to KPLC.
To Dally’s mind, a cookie cake was the clear way to absolve her guilt.
“Everybody loves a cookie cake so I said ‘I’ll get him a cookie cake,’” Dally said, KPLC reports. “As police officers, I know they have to go through a lot of things that people don’t deserve to go through, and I didn’t want to add to that, so I figured I’d right my wrong with a cookie cake.”
The Lake Charles Police Department confirmed that it received the cake, and the officer was included in the picture of the cake she posted online.
But not everyone accepted her apology.
Dally posted about the entire incident on Facebook, along with a picture of the remorseful gift. The post was shared thousands of times, the Palm Beach Post reports, but Dally took it down after what she described as an overwhelming and at times viciously negative response, primarily from strangers.
“Cyber-bullying is not okay. People will say things over social media that they wouldn’t normally say to your face,” Dally said in a video she posted after taking down the picture of the cake. “This really just opened my eyes.”
Dally, a criminal justice major, told KATC that she’s now trying to use the publicity to underscore the dangers of cyberbullying.
She encouraged Facebook users to share her video about the cyberbullying she’s endured.
“This is something that needs to be seen,” Dally wrote. “Way more than a stupid cookie cake.”
