Protesters arrested after clash with police in Philadelphia

The Associated Press

October 21, 2017 8:47 PM

Two people have been arrested after two officers suffered injuries during a brief clash between police and protesters in Philadelphia.

Demonstrators gathered around noon Saturday to protest a law enforcement conference being held at the city's convention center. Hours later, they marched to the statue of a former Philadelphia mayor and police commissioner that has spurred protests and vandalism. There, some protesters clashed with officers.

A police spokeswoman says one officer suffered an injury to his nose and the other suffered a minor leg injury. They're being treated at a hospital and are expected to be released.

She says two protesters will face assault charges. Four others were issued citations for disorderly conduct. One of the protesters who received a citation was treated at a hospital for a minor injury to his cheek.

