Former President Barack Obama, left, and New Jersey Democratic gubernatorial nominee Phil Murphy stand on stage after Obama gave remarks during a canvassing event for Murphy, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, in Newark, N.J.
Former President Barack Obama, left, and New Jersey Democratic gubernatorial nominee Phil Murphy stand on stage after Obama gave remarks during a canvassing event for Murphy, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, in Newark, N.J. Julio Cortez AP Photo
Former President Barack Obama, left, and New Jersey Democratic gubernatorial nominee Phil Murphy stand on stage after Obama gave remarks during a canvassing event for Murphy, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, in Newark, N.J. Julio Cortez AP Photo

National

Clinton to campaign for Democrat in governor's race

The Associated Press

October 22, 2017 10:22 AM

HARRISON, N.J.

Hillary Clinton is set to campaign for New Jersey Democratic gubernatorial candidate Phil Murphy days after former President Barack Obama campaigned for him.

The Associated Press obtained a copy of an invitation to the Sunday event in Harrison. Comedian Whoopi Goldberg will also be there.

Individual tickets for the event featuring the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee are listed at $1,000, but the invitation asks potential guests to consider giving the top contribution, $4,300.

Obama appeared at what was billed as a canvass kickoff for Murphy in Newark on Thursday.

Unlike the event with Obama, the Clinton appearance is not open to the media.

Murphy faces Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno (gwah-DAH'-noh) in the Nov. 7 contest to succeed term-limited GOP Gov. Chris Christie.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven

    Seven people were injured when an explosion ripped through an oil rig in Lake Pontchartrain, Louisiana, on October 15. The New Orleans Advocate said cleaning chemicals being used on a platform caught fire. This video was posted to Facebook by Karl Hanson, who lives locally. He said he recorded it with the use of a telescope.

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven 0:40

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven
Harvey the Hurricane Hawk getting care for injury after taxi cab rescue 0:53

Harvey the Hurricane Hawk getting care for injury after taxi cab rescue
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

View More Video