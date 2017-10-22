National

Troopers say 10 injured in S. Carolina school bus collisions

The Associated Press

October 22, 2017 1:21 PM

PICKENS, S.C.

South Carolina state troopers say 10 people, including eight students, were injured when two school buses were involved in related crashes.

Troopers tell local media outlets both collisions happened Saturday afternoon on Highway 11 in Pickens County.

Authorities say that one bus rear-ended a car. That caused a second bus to rear-end the first bus.

Two people in the car were taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries. Eight of the approximately 55 students combined on both buses reported minor injuries.

