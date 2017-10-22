Sean Reed
Sean Reed Medford Police Department
Sean Reed Medford Police Department

National

Cops say this robbery suspect couldn’t have made their jobs much easier

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

October 22, 2017 2:18 PM

A man accused of robbing a KFC caught the attention of Medford, Ore., police when they saw him racing down a street lugging a cash register, officers say.

“In police work, that is what we call a clue,” police wrote on Facebook.

Police say Sean Reed, 27, robbed a KFC with a gun at 7:15 p.m. Saturday and stole two cash registers before running away. Officers responding to the incident spotted Reed fleeing down a nearby street with one of the cash registers and apprehended him.

Officers found the second cash register nearby, wrote police.

“Glad to have a quick arrest in this case,” police wrote.

Jail records indicate Reed is being held in the Jackson County Jail without bail on a parole violation from an earlier identity theft case, reported The Medford Mail Tribune.

Suspect Robs KFC on Barnett Road, Gets Caught.Last night around 7:15 p.m., a suspect entered the business with his...

Posted by Medford Police on Sunday, October 22, 2017

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven

    Seven people were injured when an explosion ripped through an oil rig in Lake Pontchartrain, Louisiana, on October 15. The New Orleans Advocate said cleaning chemicals being used on a platform caught fire. This video was posted to Facebook by Karl Hanson, who lives locally. He said he recorded it with the use of a telescope.

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven 0:40

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven
Harvey the Hurricane Hawk getting care for injury after taxi cab rescue 0:53

Harvey the Hurricane Hawk getting care for injury after taxi cab rescue
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

View More Video