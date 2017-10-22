The parents of a high school football player say the coach of a rival team told his players to taunt their son.
National

‘Who’s your daddy?’: Football coach told players to taunt student for having 2 moms, parents say

By Teresa Welsh

twelsh@mcclatchy.com

October 22, 2017 6:46 PM

The parents of a Maine football player say the coach of a rival team told his players to taunt their son because he has two mothers. The coach no longer works for the school district, WGME reported.

Gray-New Gloucester High School coach Duane Greaton allegedly instructed his team to shout “who’s your daddy?” at the Yarmouth High School player when he was tackled during the game, according to WMTW. But the player’s parents, school officials and referees were all told about the alleged plan before the game was played, reported the Portland Press Herald.

“We found out because some Gray parents and players stepped forward and we are extremely thankful to them,” parent Lynn Eckersley-Ray told the Portland Press Herald. “They did what they could about it and we are appreciative and thankful for that.”

Parent Rick McCann told WCSH that the students who came forward about the incident did the right thing.

"They stepped up," McCann said, according to WCSH.

No taunting was heard during the game, according to WCSH, and Greaton coached it.

The school district would not say if Greaton was fired or resigned, but confirmed in a statement that he was no longer employed there, WMTW reported.

"MSAD 15 takes concerns about the safety and security of students very seriously, and does not tolerate threatening or discriminatory behavior," Superintendent Craig King said, according to WMTW.

The Eckersley-Rays sent the district a letter requesting a meeting to discuss the incident, WGME reported.

Greaton sent an email to WMTW, the station reported, saying “he wants to tell his side of the story,” but they did not hear anything further from him.

