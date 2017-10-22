Fire-ravaged California city turns to hockey for respite

The Santa Rosa Flyers hockey players, ages 7 and 8, take to the ice for the first time Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 in Santa Rosa, Calif., since wildfires tore through California's wine country starting Oct. 8. The annual hockey tournament for 7- and 8-year-olds was held as scheduled Sunday at Snoopy's Home Ice, the rink financed by Peanuts creator Charles Schultz, a Santa Rosa native and hockey fan. Paul Elias AP Photo