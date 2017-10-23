He sat quietly in a corner of the bar for hours. He was dead, police say

A man sat in the corner of a Hot Springs, Ark., bar for hours Saturday before fellow patrons discovered he’d died, police say.
Kenneth Norling, 53, had probably died five or six hours earlier, according to a coroner’s report, Corporal Kirk Zaner of the Hot Springs Police Department told McClatchy. The exact cause of death has not been determined pending an autopsy, but foul play is not suspected.
Two patrons sitting nearby noticed Norling slumped against the wall in the corner of the Hotel Hot Springs bar and restaurant about 6:50 p.m. Saturday and, after a few moments, went to check on him, thinking he might have passed out, according to police.
“They touched him and he was unresponsive,” Zaner said. “He was cold.”
They notified employees, who called police. Two nurses in the restaurant heard the commotion and also checked Norling but found no sign of a pulse, Zaner said. Norling was not breathing.
Employees at the bar told police they hadn’t noticed anything unusual about Norling before he was discovered to have died.
