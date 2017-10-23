Baby Gretsel was born hours after her mom had a judge sign a legal eviction notice telling her to be born.
National

She wanted the baby to come out already - so she had a judge sign eviction papers

By Scott Berson

October 23, 2017 3:43 PM

A pregnant Utah mom was tired of her tenant making up her own rules. So she turned to the law.

Kaylee Bays, a judicial assistant at the local courthouse who was eager for her daughter Gretsel to finally hurry up and be born, decided to seek a court order demanding the infant be born within three days, according to a Facebook post from American Fork Hospital.

“You have committed a nuisance,” the order reads, “because Mommy is uncomfortable and running out of room for you! Too much heartburn and rib kicking, and I’m sick of waddling!!!”

She had been dealing with a pregnancy that seemed to never end, reported the Deseret News. She began experiencing contractions two weeks before her due date and “thought for sure it was baby time,” she told the paper. But they stopped, and she returned to work.

“The court workers and I would all make jokes about the baby staying in forever,” she told Babble. That’s when she drafted the eviction notice.

The tenant’s address was listed as Mommy Belly Lane in Womb, Utah. Judge Lynn Davis gladly gave it his signature and told Bays it was the first time in 31 years he’d been asked to sign an eviction notice for a fetus, American Fork Hospital wrote in its Facebook post.

However unusual the approach, it worked. Around 12 hours later, the hospital said, baby Gretsel was born healthy.

“She didn’t want to be in contempt of court,” Bays joked in American Fork Hospital’s post.

As for the judge, the Daily Herald reported that he sent Bays an email saying he was “tickled pink” that his order had worked.

“He told me, ‘If it really works, I want it framed.’ It did, and I’m going to frame it for him,” Bays told the paper.

