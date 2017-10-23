There’s a new $45 ‘Make America Great Again’ hat and it’s orange

Red “Make America Great Again” hats were a hallmark of the Trump campaign. Now for Halloween, the president’s reelection committee has released an orange version.
The pumpkin hats have a jack-o-lantern face on the front and say “Make America Great Again” on the back. According to the Make America Great Again Committee, the hats were “proudly made” in the U.S. The hats are selling for $45 and should arrive before Halloween if ordered by Oct. 23, the site says.
The president’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump posted a photo of herself in the pumpkin hat on Twitter with the hashtag #MakeHalloweenGreatAgain.
#MakeHalloweenGreatAgain and order your pumpkin #MAGA hat today! https://t.co/uqw5keCSoU pic.twitter.com/N1QsK1PsFW— Lara Trump (@LaraLeaTrump) October 23, 2017
Some social media users were critical of the product, noting the hats reminded them of someone...
Is the hat of a pumpkin or of Trump? Hard to tell. Both are blistering orange.— TODD SPENCE (@Todd_Spence) October 23, 2017
Looks like him, but no thanks.— RonLew (@lewronccc) October 23, 2017
So you mean to tell me that you made a hat look like a pumpkin and nothing else and claim it’s for Trump?All they do is share a complexion— Qui Gon Jin&Juice (@king_jeremy_b) October 23, 2017
A pumpkin #MAGA hat for a pumpkin-headed president. https://t.co/C9vLGBqKez— Rachael (@maryploppins613) October 23, 2017
