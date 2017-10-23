Trump’s campaign is selling Halloween-themed hats.
National

There’s a new $45 ‘Make America Great Again’ hat and it’s orange

By Teresa Welsh

twelsh@mcclatchy.com

October 23, 2017 7:23 PM

Red “Make America Great Again” hats were a hallmark of the Trump campaign. Now for Halloween, the president’s reelection committee has released an orange version.

The pumpkin hats have a jack-o-lantern face on the front and say “Make America Great Again” on the back. According to the Make America Great Again Committee, the hats were “proudly made” in the U.S. The hats are selling for $45 and should arrive before Halloween if ordered by Oct. 23, the site says.

The president’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump posted a photo of herself in the pumpkin hat on Twitter with the hashtag #MakeHalloweenGreatAgain.

Some social media users were critical of the product, noting the hats reminded them of someone...

