AP PHOTOS: Late king's image omnipresent in mournin

In this Oct. 17, 2017, photo, an image of the late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej covers the side of a building in Bangkok. As Thailand prepares for King Bhumibol Adulyadej's cremation ceremony Thursday, his image is omnipresent across the country in messages commemorating his life and mourning his death. Photos of a man many Thais loved like a father can be found everywhere from billboards to ATM screens, from full-page tributes in national newspapers to commemorative books in street-side markets, from shrines in shopping malls to exhibits in art galleries. Charles Dharapak AP Photo

October 23, 2017 10:06 PM

Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej watched over his kingdom for 70 years — and he continues to do so a year after his death.

As Thailand prepares for his cremation ceremony Thursday, Bhumibol's image is omnipresent across the country in messages commemorating his life and mourning his death. Photos of a monarch many Thais loved like a father can be found everywhere from billboards to ATM screens, from full-page tributes in national newspapers to commemorative books in street-side markets, from shrines in shopping malls to exhibits in art galleries.

As the text next to one image read: "In the hearts of all Thais he will forever remain the leading bright light."

