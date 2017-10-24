National

Police: Girl,12, accused of setting her brother on fire

The Associated Press

October 24, 2017 8:48 AM

DOTHAN, Ala.

Authorities in Alabama say a 12-year-old girl is accused of dousing her younger brother with hair spritz and setting him on fire.

Investigator James Harvey says Dothan police were dispatched to a hospital Friday and found the 10-year-old boy with serious burns to his back and arms. Multiple news outlets report that detectives determined the girl doused her brother's back with the hair spritz and then used a lighter to ignite the fire.

Authorities say another person was at the home when the attack occurred. Harvey says he couldn't disclose a possible motive.

Authorities say the boy's injuries are serious, but he's expected to recover. Police say the girl was charged with first-degree assault and was released into her parent's custody because of her age. It's unclear if she has a lawyer.

