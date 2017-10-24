FBI: Evidence shows Newtown shooter had sex interest in kids

FILE - This undated photo circulated by law enforcement and provided by NBC News, shows Adam Lanza who killed his mother at their home and then opened fire inside the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., on Dec. 14, 2012, killing 26 people before killing himself. On Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, more than 1,500 pages of documents were released by the FBI in connection with its investigation of the December 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School. The records say there was evidence Lanza began contemplating the attack as early as March 2011. NBC News, File AP Photo