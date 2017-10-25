She lost her wedding ring in the recycling. It got baled with 1,400 lbs. of cardboard

A Texas landfill got a worried call Monday – a woman dropping off cardboard to be recycled had lost her 30-year-old wedding ring. Could workers check for the ring?
Just one problem, said Brownwood Regional Landfill supervisor Todd Thompson: Her dropoff had already been compacted with other cardboard into a 1,400 lb. bale.
Thompson spent about an hour Monday tearing the 3-by-5-foot bale apart searching for the lost ring, then called on four or five other landfill workers to assist him Tuesday morning. One worker climbed into the baler and threw cardboard out to Thompson to be searched.
“And there it was,” Thompson told McClatchy. “I’m just glad we could find it for her. It made her real happy.”
Thompson said the landfill receives calls two or three times a year about items lost or accidentally thrown away.
“That’s probably the smallest thing we’ve had to look for,” he said.
