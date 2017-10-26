Bail hearing for Honduran charged in Florida mall bomb plot

In this Dec. 23, 2013, photo made available by the Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department, Vicente Solano is shown. Solano, who described himself as a sympathizer of the Islamic State extremist group, faces terrorism-related charges stemming from a purported plot to bomb a Miami-area shopping mall, according to court documents filed Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, in Miami. Miami-Adde Corrections and Rehabilitation Department via AP)