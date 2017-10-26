In this Dec. 23, 2013, photo made available by the Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department, Vicente Solano is shown. Solano, who described himself as a sympathizer of the Islamic State extremist group, faces terrorism-related charges stemming from a purported plot to bomb a Miami-area shopping mall, according to court documents filed Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, in Miami.
National

Bail hearing for Honduran charged in Florida mall bomb plot

October 26, 2017 4:21 AM

MIAMI

A bail hearing is set for a Honduran man charged with attempting to blow up a Florida mall as a sympathizer of the Islamic State extremist group.

Federal prosecutors say they will oppose release on bail at Thursday's hearing for 53-year-old Vicente Adolfo Solano. Prosecutors say Solano should stay behind bars until trial as a flight risk and danger to the community.

The FBI says Solano plotted with a confidential informant to bomb the busy food court at the Miami-area Dolphin Mall. Solano was arrested Friday after accepting a fake bomb from undercover FBI operatives outside the mall.

The FBI also says Solano made videos of himself wearing black and in a black mask saying he wanted to plant a bomb to show his support for the Islamic State.

