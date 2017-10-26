Video shows plywood flying off truck and starting chain-reaction of interstate wrecks

More Videos 0:40 Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven Pause 1:47 A love story 60+ years in the making 3:43 Charlotte couple reunited after 60+ years apart 0:32 Shooting victim found in car in Rock Hill 3:25 Rock Hill mayor candidates Gettys, Roddey debate city finances, other issues 1:20 York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase 1:42 Sheriff: woman murdered in North Carolina, dumped in York County 3:21 Fort Mill and Nation Ford get ready for rivalry game 2:34 Fort Mill Town Council candidates share ideas about parking, recreation 1:01 Muschamp: 'Standing up for what you believe in is extremely important' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Multiple vehicles crash, debris flies after truck loses control on I-75 The Interstate 75 crash occurred when the driver of a truck hauling plywood had a medical emergency, hit another car and drove into the median around a Richmond exit (90). The driver died later. Multiple vehicles were hit by flying debris and crashed. The crash was captured on surveillance cameras at American Haul Storage. The Interstate 75 crash occurred when the driver of a truck hauling plywood had a medical emergency, hit another car and drove into the median around a Richmond exit (90). The driver died later. Multiple vehicles were hit by flying debris and crashed. The crash was captured on surveillance cameras at American Haul Storage. American Haul Storage

