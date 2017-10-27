AP PHOTOS: Thailand says farewell to king, father figure

In this Sept. 14, 2017, photo, a visitor looks at a photo exhibition of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej in Bangkok. As Thailand prepares for King Bhumibol Adulyadej's cremation ceremony Thursday, Oct. 26, his image is omnipresent across the country in messages commemorating his life and mourning his death. Photos of a man many Thais loved like a father can be found everywhere from billboards to ATM screens, from full-page tributes in national newspapers to commemorative books in street-side markets, from shrines in shopping malls to exhibits in art galleries. Sakchai Lalit AP Photo