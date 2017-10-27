National

Pence to tour North Dakota's nuclear weapons base

The Associated Press

October 27, 2017 1:07 AM

MINOT, N.D.

Vice President Mike Pence is headed for North Dakota's Minot Air Force Base, the second time in six weeks that a top Trump administration official has visited the nuclear weapons base.

Pence's visit Friday is billed as a tour that includes Minot's launch facility for intercontinental ballistic missiles. He's also scheduled to address service members.

Defense Secretary James Mattis toured the base in September in a visit widely seen as a reminder to North Korea of U.S. nuclear capabilities.

Minot has one of the nation's two B-52 bomber bases and is home to the 91st Missile Wing, which operates 150 of the Air Force's 450 Minuteman 3 nuclear missiles.

Sen. John Hoeven says the administration is putting much-needed funding into the base to maintain a "modern nuclear force."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven

    Seven people were injured when an explosion ripped through an oil rig in Lake Pontchartrain, Louisiana, on October 15. The New Orleans Advocate said cleaning chemicals being used on a platform caught fire. This video was posted to Facebook by Karl Hanson, who lives locally. He said he recorded it with the use of a telescope.

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven 0:40

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven
Harvey the Hurricane Hawk getting care for injury after taxi cab rescue 0:53

Harvey the Hurricane Hawk getting care for injury after taxi cab rescue
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

View More Video