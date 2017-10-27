Hikers, runners, climbers scramble toward ever-faster feats

This Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, photo provided by HOKA One One shows professional trail runner Tim Freriks, 26, running to break the single crossing record

rim-to-rim, or R2R) in the Grand Canyon, Arizona. Freriks ran the 21-mile route in 2 hours 39 minutes 38 seconds. Freriks blazed from the North Rim to the South Rim at a blistering pace, crossing the 21-mile