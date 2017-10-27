National

Man opens fire in Mexican restaurant kitchen, kills cook

The Associated Press

October 27, 2017 8:53 AM

JONESBORO, Ga.

Authorities say a gunman slipped into the back of a Mexican restaurant in Georgia, opened fire and killed a cook.

News outlets report the shooting happened at the El Ranchero restaurant in Clayton County on Thursday evening.

Clayton County police Sgt. Ashanti Marbury told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the suspect entered the restaurant through a propped door in the kitchen. The business was open at the time of the shooting, but no one else at the restaurant was injured. The suspect's face was covered, and the victim's identity has not been released.

Authorities say there is nothing that would lead them to believe that the shooting was robbery related.

Further details have not been released.

