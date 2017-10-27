National

Letters from Harper Lee to friend sell for $12,500

The Associated Press

October 27, 2017 8:51 AM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.

A batch of letters hand written by "To Kill a Mockingbird" author Harper Lee has sold for more than $12,000.

A statement from the Los Angeles-based Nate D. Sanders Auctions says 38 letters from the deceased novelist to friend Felic Itzkoff went for $12,500 in a sale held Thursday night.

The letters span the period from December 2005 to May 2010 and include a note written on Jan. 20, 2009, the day Barack Obama was inaugurated as the nation's first black president.

The auction company says other letters talked about Lee's Southern heritage; her father; and Christianity and her apparent atheism.

Lee died in her hometown of Monroeville, Alabama, in February 2016 about seven months after publishing "Go Set a Watchman," a companion book to her Pulitzer Prize-winning novel.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven

    Seven people were injured when an explosion ripped through an oil rig in Lake Pontchartrain, Louisiana, on October 15. The New Orleans Advocate said cleaning chemicals being used on a platform caught fire. This video was posted to Facebook by Karl Hanson, who lives locally. He said he recorded it with the use of a telescope.

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven 0:40

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven
Harvey the Hurricane Hawk getting care for injury after taxi cab rescue 0:53

Harvey the Hurricane Hawk getting care for injury after taxi cab rescue
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

View More Video