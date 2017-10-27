If you watched Ravens vs. Dolphins all the way to the end Thursday, at least you got to see this.
If you watched Ravens vs. Dolphins all the way to the end Thursday, at least you got to see this. Twitter user @NFL Twitter screengrab
If you watched Ravens vs. Dolphins all the way to the end Thursday, at least you got to see this. Twitter user @NFL Twitter screengrab

National

The perfect animal at this NFL game wasn’t a Raven or a Dolphin — it was a cat

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@star-telegram.com

October 27, 2017 10:04 AM

Pets stole the social media show during the Baltimore Ravens 40-0 win over the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night, when a cat bolted across the field at M&T Bank Stadium.

The pure joy in the NFL’s tweet is all you needed if you were one of those who sat through one of the most thorough drubbings of the season.

But the cat’s mad dash elicited another kind of reaction from pets watching at home: pure angst. Cats’ hair stood on end. Good dogs everywhere just needed to go get the kitty, but couldn’t.

While their owners tried to make clever Jay Catler or Colin Katpernick jokes as quickly as possible on Twitter, rookie broadcaster and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo took over play-by-play duties for the game’s most exciting moment that came with 1:56 left to play.

“This is just how you ran in high school, Jim. Perfect form, extension,” Romo said to Jim Nantz, with the feline fullback running in slow motion on the television screens of millions of Americans. “Ooh, look at the change of direction.”

More Videos

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven 0:40

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven

Pause
Chester County officials push for sidewalk at site where child saved sister 2 years ago 2:36

Chester County officials push for sidewalk at site where child saved sister 2 years ago

York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase 1:20

York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase

Lake Wylie man looks to raise monuments 0:57

Lake Wylie man looks to raise monuments

York football’s Ethan Mitchell: “nobody believes in us” against South Pointe 1:00

York football’s Ethan Mitchell: “nobody believes in us” against South Pointe

Moose and McCormick break down Rock Hill-Northwestern rivalry game 3:17

Moose and McCormick break down Rock Hill-Northwestern rivalry game

Moose and McCormick: York-South Pointe features 2 of area’s best players, best teams 3:10

Moose and McCormick: York-South Pointe features 2 of area’s best players, best teams

The Men's Shop owner Ronnie Bailes on retiring: 'We appreciate your loyalty' 1:04

The Men's Shop owner Ronnie Bailes on retiring: 'We appreciate your loyalty'

Are you as smart as a teenager? 1:55

Are you as smart as a teenager?

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse 1:46

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse

  • Adam Gase on where Dolphins go after shutout loss to Ravens

    Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase and his thoughts on their defeat to the Baltimore Ravens, 40-0.

Adam Gase on where Dolphins go after shutout loss to Ravens

Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase and his thoughts on their defeat to the Baltimore Ravens, 40-0.

Charles Trainor Jr. ctrainor@miamiherald.com

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven 0:40

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven

Pause
Chester County officials push for sidewalk at site where child saved sister 2 years ago 2:36

Chester County officials push for sidewalk at site where child saved sister 2 years ago

York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase 1:20

York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase

Lake Wylie man looks to raise monuments 0:57

Lake Wylie man looks to raise monuments

York football’s Ethan Mitchell: “nobody believes in us” against South Pointe 1:00

York football’s Ethan Mitchell: “nobody believes in us” against South Pointe

Moose and McCormick break down Rock Hill-Northwestern rivalry game 3:17

Moose and McCormick break down Rock Hill-Northwestern rivalry game

Moose and McCormick: York-South Pointe features 2 of area’s best players, best teams 3:10

Moose and McCormick: York-South Pointe features 2 of area’s best players, best teams

The Men's Shop owner Ronnie Bailes on retiring: 'We appreciate your loyalty' 1:04

The Men's Shop owner Ronnie Bailes on retiring: 'We appreciate your loyalty'

Are you as smart as a teenager? 1:55

Are you as smart as a teenager?

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse 1:46

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse

  • Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven

    Seven people were injured when an explosion ripped through an oil rig in Lake Pontchartrain, Louisiana, on October 15. The New Orleans Advocate said cleaning chemicals being used on a platform caught fire. This video was posted to Facebook by Karl Hanson, who lives locally. He said he recorded it with the use of a telescope.

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven

View More Video