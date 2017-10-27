Prosecutors refile most charges in Penn State frat death

FILE – In this May 5, 2017, file photo, Centre County, Pa., District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller, left, announces findings an investigation into the death of Penn State University fraternity pledge Tim Piazza, seen in photo at right, as his parents, Jim and Evelyn Piazza, second and third from left, stand nearby during a news conference in Bellefonte, Pa. Parks Miller reinstated certain charges against members of Penn State's former Beta Theta Pi fraternity Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, nearly two months after a district judge dismissed the most serious charges of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault originally filed by prosecutors in response to the Feb. 4, 2017, death of 19-year-old Tim Piazza, of Lebanon, N.J., after a night of heavy drinking. Centre Daily Times via AP, File Abby Drey