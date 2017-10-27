Jeremy Van Ert was arrested for violating his probation after he allegedly was locked in a Kwik Trip beer cooler in Marshfield, Wisconsin Wednesday.
National

He was locked in a gas station beer cooler for 6 hours, then arrested after he got out

By Mandy Matney

mmatney@islandpacket.com

October 27, 2017 5:16 PM

A Wisconsin man apparently had a bad beer run Wednesday after he was locked in a gas station beer cooler for several hours and eventually ended up in police custody.

Jeremy Van Ert, 38, told Marshfield, Wis. Police he was trying to buy beer around midnight when the door automatically locked from the outside, according to Police Chief Rick Gramza.

“Most people would try to get out when locked in a 40-degree cooler with shorts on, but he just decided to hang out and drink a few beers,” Gramza told McClatchy.

The station is open 24-hours with working attendants on duty and he could have just knocked to get out, according to Gramza.

“The lights go out in the cooler overnight, so no one saw him until a customer tried to get into the cooler just before it opened at 6 a.m.,” Gramza said. “The customer asked the guy working why someone was in the beer cooler and as soon as the doors unlocked, he bolted.”

Van Ert was charged with retail theft and accused of drinking an 18-ounce bottle of Icehouse Beer and three cans of Four Loko without paying for it, according to USA Today Network-Wisconsin.

When police caught up with Van Ert, he was arrested for violating his parole for a previous felony conviction, Gramza said.

“He had a pretty high blood alcohol level when he was arrested and as a part of his probation he was ordered to not drink alcohol,” Gramza said.

But commenters on WAOW Newsline 9’s Facebook page accused Van Ert of not drinking enough while he was in the cooler.

“The saddest part of this story is he spent the whole NIGHT in the beer cooler, and only drank 4 beers?” a commenter wrote.

Gramza said in his 20 years in the police field, he hasn’t seen anything like this.

