National

Tennessee backup QB Dormady won't be available Saturday

The Associated Press

October 27, 2017 11:44 PM

LEXINGTON, Ky.

Tennessee backup quarterback Quinten Dormady won't be available to play Saturday when the Volunteers face Kentucky.

Tennessee athletic department spokesman Zach Stipe confirmed Friday that Dormady didn't make the trip to Lexington. Dormady's situation was first reported by VolQuest.com, which says the junior quarterback has a shoulder injury.

Dormady's absence leaves starter Jarrett Guarantano and freshman Will McBride as Tennessee's only available scholarship quarterbacks Saturday when the Vols (3-4, 0-4 SEC) visit Kentucky (5-2, 2-2). McBride hasn't played all season.

Dormady started Tennessee's first five games before Guarantano replaced him . Dormady has completed 55.5 percent of his passes for 925 yards with six touchdowns and six interceptions.

Tennessee's offense hasn't scored a touchdown in its last 14 quarters .

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven

    Seven people were injured when an explosion ripped through an oil rig in Lake Pontchartrain, Louisiana, on October 15. The New Orleans Advocate said cleaning chemicals being used on a platform caught fire. This video was posted to Facebook by Karl Hanson, who lives locally. He said he recorded it with the use of a telescope.

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven 0:40

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven
Harvey the Hurricane Hawk getting care for injury after taxi cab rescue 0:53

Harvey the Hurricane Hawk getting care for injury after taxi cab rescue
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

View More Video